Gowda’s son-in-law Manjunath leads against Suresh Shivakumar on Bengaluru Rural seat

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath was leading on the Bengaluru Rural seat by 50,466 votes against Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh by the end of the eighth round of counting.

Bengaluru Rural is the most high profile constituency in the state and the results are keenly watched.

Dr Manjunath has managed to maintain a clear lead from the beginning as he was leading by more than 80,000 votes in the fifth round and by 36,687 in the seventh round.

Police have increased the security arrangements in Kanakapura town, the native place of the Shivakumar brothers to prevent any untoward incidents.

