Winter Holidays 2024 - 25 in India: State-Wise List

The Dehradun district administration declared a holiday till January 4, 2025, in all government, non-government, and private schools up to class 12th, as well as all Anganwadi centres, due to increasing cold, fog, and rain in Uttarakhand. This decision is to protect the students and staff.

Winter Vacation Dates for Different States:

Haryana and Delhi: Winter vacations from January 1 to 15, for both government and private schools

Madhya Pradesh: Winter holidays from December 31, 2024, up to January 4, 2025, while schools will reopen on January 6, 2025.

Rajasthan: Winter holidays till January 5, for both government and private schools

Jharkhand: Government schools are on holiday till January 5, 2025, while schools will reopen on January 6.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools to remain closed till February 2025 due to rain and snowfall.

Besides these winter holidays, the schools in Dehradun will also remain closed on January 5, 12, 19, and 26 due to Sundays, besides January 14 for Makar Sankranti and January 17 for Guru Govind Singh Jayanti.

The Dehradun District Magistrate, Savin Bansal, has ordered the Chief Education Officer and District Program Officer to comply with the orders and to take strict action against the violators.

