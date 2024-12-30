December 31 - January 5: Winter Holidays for schools in Uttarakhand

As the chill of winter gets severe, several north Indian states have declared school winter holidays. In the state of Uttarakhand, the Dehradun district administration declared a holiday till January 4, 2025, for all government, non-government, and private schools up to class 12th as well as all Anganwadi centres. The decision was taken due to increasing cold, fog, and rain in the region.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has ordered the Chief Education Officer and District Program Officer to implement the order in all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres. Those violating the order will be dealt with an iron hand.

Besides the winter holidays, schools in Dehradun will also be closed on Sundays, January 5, 12, 19, and 26. Moreover, schools will remain closed on January 14 on account of Makar Sankranti and on January 17 to celebrate Guru Govind Singh Jayanti.

Winter holidays have been announced in many other North Indian states, too. In Haryana and Delhi, winter holidays will be from January 1 to 15 in all government and private schools. In Madhya Pradesh, winter vacation will begin on December 31, 2024, and end on January 4, 2025; schools will reopen on January 6, 2025, after a Sunday holiday.

These winter holidays will be a much-needed break from the routine of academics for students. They will enjoy the festive season with their respective families.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir Public Holidays 2025: Complete list