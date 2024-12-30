New Year 2025 Party Rules in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and More

As the year concludes, cities across India have implemented stringent measures to ensure a safe and well-regulated New Year’s Eve celebration. Authorities, including police, traffic control departments, and anti-drug units, are working in coordination to maintain order and prevent untoward incidents during the festivities.

Hyderabad

Event Approvals and Surveillance

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner has instructed all upscale venues, such as premium hotels, clubs, and bars, hosting New Year’s events to secure permits at least two weeks in advance. These locations must also install CCTV cameras at all key areas, including entrances, exits, and parking lots.

Noise Restrictions

Outdoor sound systems must be shut down by 10 PM to adhere to legal guidelines, while indoor music levels must not exceed 45 decibels and can continue only until 1 AM.

Anti-Drug Initiatives

Organizers have been asked to strictly monitor their premises, especially isolated spots like parking areas, to ensure no drug-related activities occur.

Alcohol Regulations

Officials have warned establishments against serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated guests, with strict penalties outlined under the Excise Act for non-compliance. Additionally, strict action will be taken against drunk driving, including heavy fines, imprisonment, and vehicle confiscation.

Bengaluru

Timings and Traffic Rules

In Bengaluru, the police have enforced a 1 AM deadline for celebrations. Major flyovers will be inaccessible from 10 PM, except for the elevated expressway to Kempegowda International Airport, which will remain operational but closed to two-wheelers during specific hours.

Enhanced Safety Measures

Special drives will be conducted to curb accidents and disturbances, particularly on busy streets like MG Road and Brigade Road. Law enforcement will intensify checks on drunk and drug-impaired driving throughout the city.

Prohibition of Firecrackers

The use of fireworks and loudspeakers during celebrations is strictly prohibited to maintain public peace.

Mumbai

Extended Operating Hours

Mumbai’s bars and restaurants can stay open until 5 AM, reflecting the city’s relaxed timings for New Year’s festivities. However, this extension is paired with heightened security to ensure public safety.

Terrace Gatherings and Noise Control

Terrace parties can continue after midnight as long as music is stopped, and sound levels are kept within permissible limits. Despite speculations, no caps have been placed on alcohol servings, though establishments are advised to ensure safe transportation options for guests under the influence.

Heightened Vigilance

Hotels, malls, and large public events will be closely monitored. Special attention will be given to gatherings that may involve drug use, with authorities maintaining a strong presence at key locations.

Other Cities

Delhi and Chennai: Both cities have stressed compliance with sound regulations and have deployed additional police personnel in popular party zones.

Kolkata and Pune: Noise limits and curfews have been imposed to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Nationwide Policies

Across India, law enforcement agencies are adopting a zero-tolerance stance toward drunk driving and drug use. Preventive measures, such as checkpoints and vehicle inspections, will be in place to deter violations and maintain public safety.

These regulations aim to create a festive yet secure environment for people welcoming 2025, ensuring the celebrations remain joyful and incident-free.

