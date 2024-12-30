Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan share their special connection with Bachchan family

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) On the latest episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16”, legendary singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan will be sharing some touching memories of their deep connection with the Bachchan family.

This Tuesday, the singers will join Amitabh Bachchan on the hotseat. The 'Sholay' actor fondly recalls special memories, including Maan’s soulful performance at his daughter Shweta’s wedding, along with a heartfelt note from the legendary singer that he still treasures. Shankar also spoke about his connection with the Bachchan family, sharing the honour he felt performing at Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding.

Expressing his fascination for Punjabi songs, Amitabh stated, “I was talking to my daughter Shweta because all the kids in our family listen to Punjabi folk songs; they are very popular in our household. I asked her how these songs become so popular and where the singers come from. There are so many new singers emerging who sing beautifully. She told me something that I would like you to confirm—whether it's true or not. She said that at a very young age, children go to the Gurudwara, listen to the Bani, and learn from it. It is from there that they get their music education. Is this true?”

Gurdas Maan replies, "Yes, absolutely, Sir, that is correct." He continues, "I’m feeling a lot of love and respect today. I remember, I was in Delhi for Shweta's wedding, and our group performed there. Shenshah (referring to Mr Bachchan) was standing in front of us. After I performed, he gave me a 500-rupee note as a blessing. I still keep that note as a treasure with me.”

Shankar chimes in, "You sang at Shweta ji's wedding, and I sang at Abhishek ji's wedding."

Big B also recalled an unforgettable New Year’s house party, where legends such as Pandit Birju Maharaj and Zakir Hussain mesmerized everyone with their artistry.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

