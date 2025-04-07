Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After 89-Year-Old Woman Dies Onboard

An Indigo flight en route to Varanasi from Mumbai made an emergency landing in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) after an 89-year-old woman died onboard the aircraft, according to several reports.

The woman, identified as Sushila Devi, was a native of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. She had visited Mumbai for medical treatment and was travelling alone on her way back home when she started feeling ill mid-flight.

Upon noticing her discomfort, the cabin crew alerted the flight commander. Subsequently, measures were taken to make an emergency landing at Chikalthana Airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday night.

Sushila Devi was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

The MIDC CIDCO police said a post-mortem was conducted at GMCH to ascertain the cause of death. The family of the deceased arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar upon receiving the information.

Once the body was handed over to the woman’s family and all formalities were completed, the flight resumed its journey to Varanasi. Aurangabad airport officials confirmed that all passengers were safe and that the emergency was handled according to protocol.