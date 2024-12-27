Top New Year Events in Hyderabad 2025: A Guide to the Best Events and Parties
As the New Year approaches, Hyderabad transforms into a lively celebration hotspot. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant nightlife, the city hosts a range of exciting events to ring in the New Year. From elegant gatherings at luxurious hotels to high-energy parties at popular clubs, Hyderabad offers a variety of ways to celebrate the dawn of 2025.
For party enthusiasts, top venues such as Prism Club, The Park, and Hylife Brewing Co. are the places to be, offering thrilling events with well-known DJs, live music performances, and a gourmet selection of food and drinks. These spots come alive with dazzling lights, infectious music, and an electric atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable New Year’s celebration.
Here are some of the top New Year events to check out in Hyderabad:
NYE Carnival
Embark on a musical journey with chart-topping hits and soulful classics, and enjoy live performances from two of the most beloved voices in Indian music. It's the perfect setting to welcome 2025 in full celebration.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Ticket: INR 1,699
Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad
New Year’s Eve: Amaal Malik Live
Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with luxury, entertainment, and excitement at the HITEX Open Arena. Enjoy a sensational live performance by the renowned Amaal Malik and his band, setting the mood with soulful melodies and lively dance tunes.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Ticket: INR 1,299
Location: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad
NYE 2025
With an array of live performances, including the popular Niraval, and a special appearance by the Dancing Queen, Sree Leela, this event promises to be a glamour-filled extravaganza.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 8:00 PM
Ticket: INR 1,499
Location: Novotel, HICC Hyderabad
Prism Circus 4.0
Head to India’s top nightclub, Prism Club, for an exciting New Year’s Eve experience. Featuring two stunningly designed stages and intimate decor, this event guarantees an energetic and fun-filled atmosphere to ring in the New Year.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 8:00 PM
Ticket: INR 2,499
Location: Prism Club and Kitchen, Hyderabad
For those looking for something even bigger, here are additional options to explore:
Biggest Open-Air New Year’s Eve
Groove to the beats of regional live bands, international DJs, and over 10 unique attractions at this spectacular outdoor celebration.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Ticket: INR 149
Location: Uppal Municipal Stadium, Hyderabad
Hyderabad’s Biggest New Year Bash
Experience the ultimate New Year celebration at Hitech Arena, known for its high-energy atmosphere and incredible entertainment.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Ticket: INR 299
Location: Hitech Arena, Hyderabad
Night in Paris 2.0 NYE
Step into a romantic Parisian setting at Taj Deccan, where the venue is transformed into the enchanting City of Lights. From Eiffel Tower-inspired decor to a charming ambiance, enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with elegance and style.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 8:00 PM
Ticket: INR 2,000
Location: Taj Deccan, Hyderabad
New Year Party with DJ Chetas
For a high-energy celebration, head to Ramoji Film City where DJ Chetas will get the party started with the latest hits and a lively atmosphere.
Date: December 31, 2024
Time: 8:00 PM
Ticket: INR 2,000
Location: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
Whether you're looking for an upscale night of luxury, a lively party with friends, or a more intimate setting with loved ones, Hyderabad’s New Year celebrations cater to every preference.