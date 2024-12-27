Top New Year Events in Hyderabad 2025: A Guide to the Best Events and Parties

As the New Year approaches, Hyderabad transforms into a lively celebration hotspot. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant nightlife, the city hosts a range of exciting events to ring in the New Year. From elegant gatherings at luxurious hotels to high-energy parties at popular clubs, Hyderabad offers a variety of ways to celebrate the dawn of 2025.

For party enthusiasts, top venues such as Prism Club, The Park, and Hylife Brewing Co. are the places to be, offering thrilling events with well-known DJs, live music performances, and a gourmet selection of food and drinks. These spots come alive with dazzling lights, infectious music, and an electric atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable New Year’s celebration.

Here are some of the top New Year events to check out in Hyderabad:

NYE Carnival

Embark on a musical journey with chart-topping hits and soulful classics, and enjoy live performances from two of the most beloved voices in Indian music. It's the perfect setting to welcome 2025 in full celebration.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket: INR 1,699

Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

New Year’s Eve: Amaal Malik Live

Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with luxury, entertainment, and excitement at the HITEX Open Arena. Enjoy a sensational live performance by the renowned Amaal Malik and his band, setting the mood with soulful melodies and lively dance tunes.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket: INR 1,299

Location: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad

NYE 2025

With an array of live performances, including the popular Niraval, and a special appearance by the Dancing Queen, Sree Leela, this event promises to be a glamour-filled extravaganza.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

Ticket: INR 1,499

Location: Novotel, HICC Hyderabad

Prism Circus 4.0

Head to India’s top nightclub, Prism Club, for an exciting New Year’s Eve experience. Featuring two stunningly designed stages and intimate decor, this event guarantees an energetic and fun-filled atmosphere to ring in the New Year.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

Ticket: INR 2,499

Location: Prism Club and Kitchen, Hyderabad

For those looking for something even bigger, here are additional options to explore:

Biggest Open-Air New Year’s Eve

Groove to the beats of regional live bands, international DJs, and over 10 unique attractions at this spectacular outdoor celebration.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket: INR 149

Location: Uppal Municipal Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Biggest New Year Bash

Experience the ultimate New Year celebration at Hitech Arena, known for its high-energy atmosphere and incredible entertainment.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket: INR 299

Location: Hitech Arena, Hyderabad

Night in Paris 2.0 NYE

Step into a romantic Parisian setting at Taj Deccan, where the venue is transformed into the enchanting City of Lights. From Eiffel Tower-inspired decor to a charming ambiance, enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with elegance and style.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

Ticket: INR 2,000

Location: Taj Deccan, Hyderabad

New Year Party with DJ Chetas

For a high-energy celebration, head to Ramoji Film City where DJ Chetas will get the party started with the latest hits and a lively atmosphere.

Date: December 31, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

Ticket: INR 2,000

Location: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Whether you're looking for an upscale night of luxury, a lively party with friends, or a more intimate setting with loved ones, Hyderabad’s New Year celebrations cater to every preference.