Uttar Pradesh 2025 School holiday list is here!
The Uttar Pradesh government has made the list of holidays for the schools in the state for 2025. It lists 73 holidays, from summer vacation to winter vacation, along with other festivals.
Summer vacation will start from May 21 and last until June 30, whereas winter vacation will be from January 1 to January 15.
Here is the complete list of holidays for Uttar Pradesh schools in 2025:
New Year/Winter Vacations: January 1-15
Makar Sankranti: January 14
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: January 6
Hazrat Ali's Birthday: January 14
Republic Day: January 26
Basant Panchami: February 2
Sant Ravidas Jayanti: February 12
Maha Shivratari: February 26
Holika Dahan: March 13
Eid-ul-Fitr: March 31
Ram Navami: April 6
Mahavir Jayanti: April 10
Dr. B R Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14
Good Friday: April 18
Easter Monday: April 21
Summer Vacations: May 21-June 30
Muharram: June 27
Raksha Bandhan: August 9
Chehlum: August 14
Independence Day: August 15
Janmashtami: August 16
Eid-e-Milad/ Milad-un-Nab: September 5
Vishwakarma Puja/Anant Chaturdashi: September 17
Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
Vijay Dashami/Dussehra: October 2
Narak Chaturdashi: October 20
Diwali: October 18-23
Govardhan Puja: October 22
Bhaidooj: October 23
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima: November 15
Christmas: December 25
UP Board Time Table 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has published the test schedule for Classes 10 and 12. The schedule is essential for students who are preparing for their final examinations. If the students have a good hold on the schedule, they will be able to prepare efficiently.
The UP Board Time Table 2025 will be published on the official website of UPMSP. Students can check the schedule and plan their studies accordingly.
