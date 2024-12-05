Uttar Pradesh 2025 School holiday list is here!

The Uttar Pradesh government has made the list of holidays for the schools in the state for 2025. It lists 73 holidays, from summer vacation to winter vacation, along with other festivals.

Summer vacation will start from May 21 and last until June 30, whereas winter vacation will be from January 1 to January 15.

Here is the complete list of holidays for Uttar Pradesh schools in 2025:

New Year/Winter Vacations: January 1-15

Makar Sankranti: January 14

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: January 6

Hazrat Ali's Birthday: January 14

Republic Day: January 26

Basant Panchami: February 2

Sant Ravidas Jayanti: February 12

Maha Shivratari: February 26

Holika Dahan: March 13

Eid-ul-Fitr: March 31

Ram Navami: April 6

Mahavir Jayanti: April 10

Dr. B R Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14

Good Friday: April 18

Easter Monday: April 21

Summer Vacations: May 21-June 30

Muharram: June 27

Raksha Bandhan: August 9

Chehlum: August 14

Independence Day: August 15

Janmashtami: August 16

Eid-e-Milad/ Milad-un-Nab: September 5

Vishwakarma Puja/Anant Chaturdashi: September 17

Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Vijay Dashami/Dussehra: October 2

Narak Chaturdashi: October 20

Diwali: October 18-23

Govardhan Puja: October 22

Bhaidooj: October 23

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima: November 15

Christmas: December 25

UP Board Time Table 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has published the test schedule for Classes 10 and 12. The schedule is essential for students who are preparing for their final examinations. If the students have a good hold on the schedule, they will be able to prepare efficiently.

The UP Board Time Table 2025 will be published on the official website of UPMSP. Students can check the schedule and plan their studies accordingly.

Also read No Sankranti Holidays for school students in 2025!