Kenneth Branagh calls Tom Cruise an 'underestimated actor’

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars across the globe. While his starpower attracts people to the theatres in droves, seldom is spoken about his acting talent.

His ‘Valkyrie’ co-star, Kenneth Branagh, says some people still don’t give him enough credit, reports ‘Variety’.

Tom Cruise will soon be honored with the BFI Fellowship, which is the most prestigious award bestowed on an actor or producer by the British Film Institute. Ahead of the honor, ‘The Times of London’ sat down with Branagh to discuss the ethos of one of the biggest movie stars in history. But if you ask Branagh, considering Cruise as just a movie star is doing him a disservice.

“If he ever tires of wowing the world with action, he’s going to surprise those who view him as only a movie star”, Branagh said. “What he’s done with ‘Mission’ and ‘Top Gun’ is unique, cinematic entertainment with a serious intent to give you a wonderful time at the movies. But he’s an underestimated actor, for whom a golden age of performance beckons”.

As per ‘Variety’, Branagh went on to say that Cruise, who has made a number of films in the UK, gets along very well with the locals and is always a welcome guest when shooting across the pond.

Branagh added, “He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He’s a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that’s infectious”.

On the news of receiving the BFI’s highest acting honor, Tom Cruise said, “I’m truly honoured. I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.