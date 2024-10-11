TSPSC Group 3 Exam 2024 exam dates announced; official link inside!
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam dates for the Group 3 Exam 2024. Candidates who applied for Group 3 services can now check the detailed exam schedule on the TSPSC website; Official website.
Exam Dates
The TSPSC Group 3 Exam will be conducted on 17/11/2024 and 18/11/2024. Note down the dates so you do not forget the exam date.
Hall Tickets /Admit Cards:
To download the TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket, one week before the examination date is usually considered a minimum. Admit cards are usually downloadable a few days before the commencement of the examination; hence, keep tabs on when they come out since that is going to unlock access to the examination hall.
Exam Pattern
The TSPSC/TGPSC Group 3 Exam will be conducted in three papers:
Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. Each paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions with one mark for each. There is no negative marking, so you keep a mark for correct answers. The examination will be conducted in three languages- Urdu, English, and Telugu- and you can take your test in any of the languages that suit you best.
Paper Wise Detail
Here's a brief report on each paper:
Paper 1: General Studies and General Abilities.
Paper 2: History, Polity, and Society
Paper 3: Economy and Development
Selection Process
The selection process has two stages: an offline written test and an interview. Once the candidates are qualified for the exam, they will have an interview in the final phase.