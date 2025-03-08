Telangana Public Service Commission TGPSC Group 1 Results to be Out on March 10

After much speculation, the Telangana State Public Service Commission has officially released the timeline outlining the detailed announcement of results for various group examinations. The provisional marks for the much-anticipated Group-1 examination will be made available on March 10th, followed by the release of Group-2 general exam results on the 11th of March.

Candidates can expect the result of the Group-3 exam on March 14th. Additionally, the final results for the Hostel Welfare officer examination will be announced on March 17, and the results and general rankings for the Extension officer will be available on the 19th of March.

Last year, TGPSC's Group 1 Mains exams were conducted from October 21st to October 27th to fill a total of 563 vacancies in the state. A total of 31,000 people qualified from the prelims exams, and 21,000 of them took the TGPSC Group 1 Mains.

Followed by Group 1 Mains, Group 2 Mains exams were conducted in November last year. The exam attracted an overwhelming count of 250,000 candidates just to fill a total of 783 vacancies. Furthermore, the Group-3 examination, which took place in November to recruit for 1,363 positions, saw participation from 269,000 candidates. TGPSC releasing the results schedule will fill the candidates who took the test with a lot of anticipation and excitement at the same time.