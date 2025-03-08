Champions Trophy: If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand, says Shastri

Dubai, March 8 (IANS) Ahead of the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand, former India head coach Ravi Shastri issued a word of caution for the Rohit Sharma-led side which is chasing their third title in the tournament.

Despite India having an unbeaten record in the four matches so far including a group stage win against New Zealand, Shastri feels Blackcaps is the only team that can beat them.

The veteran player is not wrong in his assessment as New Zealand prevailed over India in the ICC knockouts in the past, having won three out of four games played between them over the years.

“If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand. So India start as favourites but only just,” Shastri said in The ICC Review.

Shastri picked three all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Glenn Phillips - for the Player of the Match accolade in the summit clash.

“Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder. I'll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two," he said.

Shastri predicted that Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra would play pivotal roles on Sunday if their teams were to claim the title.

Both Williamson and Kohli have been in stellar form, each scoring a century and a fifty in their four matches. Ravindra, too, has been exceptional, registering two centuries, including a Player of the Match-winning knock against South Africa in the semi-final.

“Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli,” Shastri said.

“So from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Rachin Ravindra, he is a fabulous young player. But these guys when they smell the coffee and you let them, in a final, get to that 10-15, then they're doubly dangerous.”

With the final set to take place in Dubai - a venue that has assisted spinners throughout the tournament - Shastri was asked if either team might tweak their playing XI, particularly New Zealand, who lost their group-stage clash against India at the same ground.

“I won't be surprised if there might be a change for either side depending on the pitch. Because the pitch we saw against Australia was the best pitch we've seen in the tournament,” Shastri said.

“So the groundsman has another five days since the last game to prepare a surface and if it's a 280-300 surface like the last one was, you might just want to think about it. But you won't tinker with the side unless necessary.”

