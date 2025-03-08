Chairperson of Adani Foundation Priti Adani extends wishes on International Women's Day

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, extended her wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, she posted, "Happy International Women's Day..!!"

Dr Priti G Adani is the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, one of India’s largest and most well-known organisations in the non-profit social sector. The Adani Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Adani Group of companies.

A doctor by qualification and an educationist by passion, Dr Adani has been spearheading nationwide social development initiatives through the Adani Foundation since 1996.

Choosing social work over a medical career, Dr Adani has led the Foundation from its beginnings as a rural initiative in Mundra, Gujarat, into one of the world’s most wide-reaching non-governmental non-profit organisations in community welfare.

She also retweeted a post by her husband and Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, who shared details about a special event celebrating the achievements of women.

In his post, Gautam Adani revealed that the Adani family had the honour of hosting nine inspiring women Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India.

Describing the experience as memorable, Gautam Adani said their praise and advice for the local women engaged in the company's projects were "truly uplifting."

"Our family was honoured to host nine inspiring women Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India. I am grateful for their visit to Khavda's Adani Renewable Energy Park and Mundra's SEZ," he stated.

"Their praise and advice for the local women driving these projects were truly uplifting. On International Women's Day, here's to breaking barriers and shaping a better future!" the Adani Group Chairperson added.

The delegation included prominent diplomats such as Ina Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia to India; Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India; Ana Taban, Ambassador of Moldova to India; Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh; Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India; Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner of Lesotho to India; Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia to India; Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia to India; and Peggy Frantzen, Ambassador of Luxembourg to India.

In a special engagement ahead of International Women's Day, the Adani Group welcomed the delegation to its projects in Khavda and Mundra, both in Gujarat.

The visit showcased India's advancements in clean energy, infrastructure, and industrial development.

The delegation first visited Khavda, a remote site in Kutch district, where Adani Green Energy is developing the world's largest clean energy plant. They also toured Adani's state-of-the-art solar manufacturing plant, a key component of India's mission for self-reliance in renewable energy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.