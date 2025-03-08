Sanjay Dutt: The women in my life are my biggest blessings

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has wished a Happy Women’s Day to his loved ones, including his late mother, Nargis, his wife, Maanyata, his daughters, Trishala and Iqra, and his sisters, Priya and Namrata.

Sanjay took to his Instagram, where he shared the pictures of the women in his life. The first was a picture of him with his mother Nargis, then a picture with his wife Maanyata, followed by images of his daughter Trishala and Iqra.

He also posted photographs striking a pose with his sisters Priya and Namarata.

For the caption, he wrote: “The women in my life are my biggest blessings. Their love, care, and strength mean everything to me. Happy Women’s Day to my loves”

International Women's Day is celebrated annually as a focal point in the women's rights movement. International Women's Day gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

On the professional front, Sanjay is set to star in the upcoming action-horror comedy “The Bhootnii,” which is scheduled for release on April 18.

The makers recently shared the teaser of the film, and it offered a glimpse into the eerie plot, showcasing Sunny Singh desperately trying to reclaim his love played by actress Palak Tiwari from a supernatural force, portrayed by Mouni.

Previously titled “The Virgin Tree,” the film has now been rebranded as “The Bhootnii.”

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film features a talented cast, including Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, in pivotal roles.

He also has “Welcome To The Jungle” with Akshay Kumar. The sequel boasts an ensemble cast featuring Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others.

Sanjay will also be seen in the Dhruv Sarja-starrer “KD: The Devil” directed by Prem.

