Sri Lanka: Written approval required for publishing President's photographs or messages

Colombo, Oct 11 (IANS) In a major decision, the Sri Lankan government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday directed all government institutions to obtain a "written approval from the Presidential Secretariat" prior to displaying the President's photographs or messages on commemorative plaques or in designated celebration areas for various events.

While issuing guidelines to all state institutions, Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Lankan President, also emphasised the importance of ensuring that government-funded activities align with state policies and vision.

"Written approval from the Presidential Secretariat is now required before publishing the President's photographs or messages on plaques or event displays. Additionally, all government-funded activities must strictly align with state policies and vision," the directive states.

The guidelines issued by Kumanayake have officially been communicated in writing to all ministry secretaries, provincial chief secretaries, department heads, chairpersons of government corporations, statutory board heads, and heads of government-owned companies.

Last month, after taking over the island nation's Presidency, Dissanayake had ordered the reopening of roads around the Colombo Fort President's House, which had previously been closed due to roadblocks.

The President’s House and its surrounding area had been classified as a high-security zone and were closed off to the public. However, after Dissanayake's appointment, all roadblocks were lifted.

Dissanayake had also directed relevant officials to allocate the luxury vehicles used by previous governments exclusively for essential services.

The new government had expressed regret over the misuse of public funds and emphasised that a full review will be conducted, with the public being informed of future actions.

A total of 107 vehicles are parked at Galle Face and other locations, which were provided to associates of past governments under various positions.

