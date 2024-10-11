Viswam movie review, rating: Story Falling flat!

Telugu cinema's latest comedy offering by director Srinu Vaitla, this time with Gopichand in the title role of Viswam, has reportedly met with mixed response. Some consider sections of this movie to be hilarious, while for others, the plot is too clichéd. Thus, the film is both sharply full of action, humour, and a fair slice of feeling. He follows Gopichand in the lead role of Viswam, a role he has essayed before.

The first portion is hilarious because of comedians Jally Reddy and Mango Shyam. The love track and the action episodes make a lot of sense. However, the second half has every tone changing to make the movie a different image. Gopichand fits the bill for the role and is quite convincing in comedy, actions, and expressions.

Getting launched into glamour quickly, Kavya Thapar is a fun-loving character who has good chemistry with Gopichand.

On the whole, Viswam presents no novelty but is a wholesome family entertainer with action, comedy, and emotions.

Also read: October 11: Gold, Silver prices surge in Hyderabad ahead of Dussehra