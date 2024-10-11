October 11: Gold, Silver prices surge in Hyderabad ahead of Dussehra

With Dussehra festivities commencing tomorrow, gold prices have surged, disappointing prospective buyers. Tomorrow, October 12, marks the celebration of one of India's most significant Hindu festivals, honoring Goddess Durga Maa. This nine-day festival, known as Navratri, concludes with Dussehra.

In Hyderabad and other cities, gold and silver prices have witnessed a sudden spike after a consistent decline. Currently, the price of 24K gold stands at Rs 77,400 for 10 grams, with a Rs 750 increase. Meanwhile, 22K gold is priced at Rs 70,950 for 10 grams, with a Rs 700 rise.

Regarding silver, the price of 1 kg has jumped by Rs 2,000, reaching approximately Rs 1,02,000 in Hyderabad.

Following a brief decline, gold and silver prices have rebounded due to increased demand ahead of the Dussehra festival.

