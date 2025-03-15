Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad on March 15: Check Latest Prices

Hyderabad: The gold prices in Hyderabad saw a slight surge on March 15, 2025. According to the latest updates, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 82,310, reflecting an increase of Rs. 10. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold has reached Rs. 89,790, also marking a Rs. 10 hike.

In addition to gold, silver prices are also holding steady, with 1 kilogram of silver priced at Rs. 1,12,000.

Fluctuations in Gold Rates

Gold prices in the international market have been experiencing fluctuations, which have had a direct impact on the domestic market. Over the past few weeks, gold rates saw a decline despite the ongoing wedding season, with 24-carat gold hovering around Rs. 80,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at approximately Rs. 70,000 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Updates

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate throughout the day. The rates mentioned here are as per the closing prices of the previous trading session. The latest rates for today will either increase or decrease based on market trends, and buyers are advised to track live gold prices before making any purchases.