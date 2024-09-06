September 7: Holiday declared for schools and colleges!

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Telangana government declared a holiday on September 7 for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Vinayaka Chavithi is another name for this festival, which is celebrated all over the country by placing Ganesh idols. Not just in Telangana, every state declared tomorrow as a holiday to celebrate the grand festival.

The festival falls on September 7, and schools, colleges and offices get two continuous holidays, including Sunday. The preparation for the grand Ganesh festival has already started in large parts of the state. In September, educational institutes got many holidays due to the floods and heavy rains.

