School Holidays in February 2025: Basant Panchami to Maha Shivratri

As the winter chill begins to fade, students across the country are returning to their classrooms after an extended winter break. While some states had prolonged holidays due to the harsh weather conditions, most schools have now resumed their academic sessions.

However, February 2025 promises to bring some respite for students, with several significant festivals and events lined up. Here's a comprehensive list of school holidays for the month:

School Holidays in February 2025:

February 2: Basant Panchami

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti

February 24: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 26: Maha Shivratri

Celebration of Spring: Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami, falling on 2nd February, is celebrated as the start of spring. It is an auspicious day to worship Goddess Saraswati, who epitomizes knowledge, wisdom, and arts. This day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and gaiety throughout the country, and many schools declare holidays so that students can be a part of this celebration.

Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy

February 19 is celebrated as the birthday anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who started the Maratha Empire. His birthday is quite enthusiastically celebrated all over Maharashtra as well as the rest of India and schools can close to mark homage to the iconic leader.

Remembering Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, on 24th February, is an important festival commemorating the birth and life of Guru Ravidas, one of the highly revered saints and poets of the Bhakti Movement. His thoughts were based on equality, bhakti and social justice and this festival is celebrated all over North India, and some of the schools might declare a holiday on this particular day.

Maha Shivratri: Day of Spiritual Importance

Maha Shivratri, being one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva in Hinduism and observed on 26 February of every year, devotees holdfasts and pray before temple visits for their respective alms. Many areas' schools observe a holiday in the interest of the students joining in the event.

With these holidays scheduled, the students now have something to look forward to at the end of their academic routine for a while, at least. They should find time to stay focused and utilize the break so they do not fall even further behind in their studies.

