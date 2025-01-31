Bank Holidays February 2025: Will Banks Be Open on February 1, 2025, Budget Day?

February 2025 brings an interesting question for bank customers - will banks be open on Saturday, February 1? This is especially crucial as February 1 marks the presentation of the country’s budget, which will be the first full budget of the third term of the Modi government. The budget for the financial year 2025-26 will outline the country’s income and expenditure. Given its importance, many customers are wondering whether banks will be closed on the day of the budget. Let's clear up this confusion.

Will Banks Be Closed on February 1?

The answer is no. On Saturday, February 1, 2025, banks will remain open for regular work. The budget announcement will take place on this day, but it does not result in a bank holiday. This Saturday also happens to be the first Saturday of the month, and as per the banking schedule, banks work on the first Saturday. Both private and public sector banks will be open, and general customers can access all banking services.

Bank Holidays in February 2025: State-wise Holidays

In addition to national holidays, banks are also closed on certain regional or state-specific holidays in February 2025. These holidays are based on local festivals and events, and the dates vary depending on the state. Below is a list of bank holidays according to various states and cities in February 2025:

Monday, February 3: Banks will be closed in Agartala due to Saraswati Puja.

Tuesday, February 11: Banks will be closed in Chennai for Thaipusam.

Wednesday, February 12: Banks will be closed in Shimla on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

Saturday, February 15: Banks will be closed in Imphal due to Loi-Ngai-Ni.

Wednesday, February 19: Banks will be closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Thursday, February 20: Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Itanagar for State Day.

Wednesday, February 26: Banks will be closed in various cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram on Mahashivratri.

Weekend Bank Holidays in February

Banks also observe their regular weekly holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. Below is the list of weekend holidays in February 2025:

Sunday, February 2: Weekly holiday.

Saturday-Sunday, February 8 and 9: Second Saturday and weekly holiday.

Sunday, February 16: Weekly holiday.

Saturday-Sunday, February 22 and 23: Fourth Saturday and weekly holiday.