Pacer Jacob Duffy added to NZ squad for tri-series in Pakistan

Auckland, Jan 31 (IANS) Pacer Jacob Duffy has been added to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa, beginning in Lahore on February 8.

The 30-year-old was a star in the recent white-ball series against Sri Lanka. He claimed 12 wickets across the five white-ball matches he played and was named Player of the T20I series.

Duffy, who has played 10 ODIs and taken 18 wickets at an average of 25.94 and an economy of 6.25, will depart to Pakistan with the Blackcaps ODI squad on Monday evening.

Coach Gary Stead said Duffy would add depth to the pace-bowling department and was specific cover for Lockie Ferguson, who is currently playing in the ILT20.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the opening game of the ODI tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, before playing South Africa at the same venue on February 10, followed by a potential final in Karachi on February 14.

New Zealand will first play a warm-up match against Afghanistan for the Champions Trophy on February 16, followed by their tournament opener against Pakistan on February 19, with both games taking place in Karachi.

After that, they will head to Rawalpindi for their second Group A match against Bangladesh on February 24. They will then travel to Dubai for their game against India on March 2, as India are not playing any of their Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan after not getting clearance from the government to travel.

New Zealand squad for tri-series and Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy (tri-series only).

