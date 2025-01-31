Varanasi Schools Holidays Till February 5 for Mahakumbh Mela

In its latest notification, the Education Department in Varanasi has issued a statement saying that all the schools in the district will get holidays until 5 February 2025. However, this is not because of any holiday or disaster but because it wants to enable online classes amidst the Mahakumbh Mela celebrations.

The decision, which will apply to students from classes 1 to 12, is to ensure that the students are not disturbed due to the heavy inflow of devotees who are expected to throng the Mahakumbh Mela. According to estimates, over 1.74 crore people are expected to visit the mela, which will be held on Mauni Amavasya.

The Education Department has advised schools to have classes online till 5 February as it may prove inconvenient to the students and teaching staff. It is mandatory for all the affiliated schools to this UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE.

On Monday, the District Magistrate Varanasi had earlier orders to conduct all classes online from January 27 to February 5, 2025, in classes 1 to 12. This had been done since the massive number of crowds might gather during Mahakumbh Mela in the coming dates.

One of the biggest religious get-togethers in the world is Mahakumbh Mela and masses thronging the city is not new to Varanasi. The administration has made all arrangements to help traffic flow smoothly during the celebrations, such as announcing schools off on account of the fair.

Also read: Visa Q1 Profit Soars: Holiday Shopping Season Boosts Spending