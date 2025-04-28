TSR Movie Makers Production No. 3: First Schedule Commences

TSR Movie Makers, known for delivering distinct and memorable cinema, has kick-started the first schedule of its much-anticipated Production No. 3. This upcoming film promises a soul-stirring story woven around love, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

Helmed by director Adinarayana Pinisetti and produced by Tirupati Srinivasa Rao, the film features Harikrishna and Bhavya Sri in the lead roles. Their natural on-screen chemistry is set to bring an added emotional depth to this moving narrative.

This film is not just a love story—it also delves into relationships among family members, their challenges, and their triumphs, offering a touching portrayal of familial bonds. Director Adinarayana Pinisetti is said to have skillfully balanced the elements of love and family drama, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

Director Adinarayana Pinisetti said: “TSR Movie Makers is ready to present yet another successful film to Telugu cinema lovers through this project. We are bringing a unique love story never seen before on the big screen. The banner has previously delivered distinct films like ‘Thikamaka Thanda’ and ‘Kobali’, both of which received wide acclaim. ‘Kobali’ even trended strongly on Disney Plus Hotstar. Following that legacy, we are confident this film will also be a remarkable success.”

Producer Tirupati Srinivasa Rao shared his excitement, stating: “The story of this film impressed me greatly. We are shooting in diverse and unique locations to provide the audience with a fresh and memorable experience.”