No foreign spark ahead of this session: PM Modi takes dig at Oppn

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that for the first time in 10 years, there has been no attempt from abroad to stoke any trouble ahead of the Parliament session.

He said, "For the first time, no spark has been ignited abroad... nor is there anyone to fan the flames... This is the first session where neither external influences nor internal forces have set events into motion..."

He said since he became the Prime Minister in 2014 it had become routine for a spark to be set in a foreign country and this time, as must have been noticed by the media also, nothing like that has happened.

“I have been observing for the last 10 years, before every season, people get ready to do mischief and here, we know that there is no shortage of people to escalate it,” PM Modi added.

In his customary address to the media before the beginning of a new session, PM Modi said, "Ahead of the Budget Session, I bow down to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.."

Reminiscing the Maha Lakshmi mantra, PM Modi said that he prays to the Goddess to have special blessings on the poor and the middle class. "I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country."

He said that it is a matter of great pride for the country and the whole world that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. "India has established itself well on the global pedestal...," the PM said, adding, "This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation.. and the 140 crore people will fulfil this vow."

"In our third term, we are committed to all-round development ...we are in mission mode. Innovation, inclusion and investment -- this is the roadmap of our economic development. In this session, several historic bills will be discussed, and a lot of discussion will happen...Reform, perform and transform.. the Centre and state will work together and bring transformation. Ours is a youth-full nation, and those who are 25-26 years old today, will be the beneficiaries of Vikshit Bharat and when they are 45-46 years old they will see the benefits..."

The Prime Minister said, "In this budget session, all MPs will contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat, especially the young MPs since it is a golden opportunity for them. They will be witness to the Viksit Bharat... I hope that we will stand up to the hopes and expectations of people..."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.