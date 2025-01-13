School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir: Extended Due to Cold Wave and Fog

An intense cold wave and dense fog are sweeping India, leading to the extension of the winter break for schools in several states. Affected regions include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed until January 18, 2025. In Noida, schools are shut until further notice. Many schools in Noida have opted for online classes to keep up with the syllabus. Schools in Gorakhpur will reopen on January 15, 2025, after being closed until January 14, 2025.

Delhi schools will remain on winter vacation till January 15, 2025. They will reopen on January 16, 2025. But the dates might change if the cold wave continues or the city remains foggy.

Rajasthan schools in districts like Jaipur and Jodhpur will remain closed until January 14 for classes up to 8. Classes from 9 to 12 will be rescheduled and will begin at 10 AM.

The schools in Tamil Nadu will be closed till 20th January 2025, because of the Pongal festival. In Telangana, intermediate colleges will remain closed from January 11 to January 16, 2025. Himachal Pradesh has declared the winter break between January 1 and February 1, 2025. Jammu and Kashmir has extended its winter break. Schools up to Class 5 will be closed from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025, and the schools for Classes 6 to 12 will be closed from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

The extended winter break is in the interest of ensuring the safety and well-being of students during the severe cold wave and foggy conditions. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for updates on the holiday schedule.

