October 6 - October 14: Dussehra holidays for Junior colleges in Telangana!

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools have been announced as having Dussehra holidays. Still, there needs to be a discrepancy in the holiday duration for junior colleges in Telangana. While schools in Telangana will have holidays from October 3 to 14th, junior colleges will only have holidays starting October 6.

This has caused a roar among the lecturer association, which is lobbying for a balanced holiday period like that of other institutions of learning. They contended that Batukamma and Dussehra are festivals primarily celebrated in Telangana and should be promoted with the provision of uniform holidays.

However, Andhra Pradesh closed schools and colleges on October 3 and also added a holiday on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti. However, private junior colleges in AP are not happy as they are also bound to conduct classes on days that are declared holidays.

