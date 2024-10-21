Is October 22 a Holiday for Schools or Not?

Heavy rains lashed Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, disrupting the daily means of livelihood all over. The rain shows no signs of abating soon. Parents and students wonder if the schools would declare a holiday on October 22.

Torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha states have been caused by a low-pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Such downpours bring roads to their knees, mar cropland and disrupt the daily routine of people.

Many schools and colleges have already declared a holiday with regard to the rains. But, the state government has not issued any notification for a holiday on October 22.

District administrators and education officials are closely monitoring the situation. Whether or not they will declare October 22 a holiday is expected later today. Safety for students and staff is of foremost concern. Parents may contact school authorities and local news sources for updates on holiday declarations.

