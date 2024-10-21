At NDTV World Summit, PM Modi lists achievements of Modi 3.0 government in first 125 days

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Sharing his vision for a developed India by 2047 at the two-day NDTV World Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday listed the achievements of his government in the first 125 days of its third term while emphasising that the country continues to move at an incredible pace in every sector.

"India's pace and scale is unprecedented. We have completed around 125 days of the third term of our government. In these 125 days, three crore new houses have been approved for the poor, work on Rs 9 lakh crore worth infrastructure projects has been begun, as many as 15 new Vande Bharat trains have been introduced and work has started on construction of eight new airports," said PM Modi at the 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' which is being attended by several distinguished dignitaries from all over the world.

The Prime Minister stated that in the last 125 days, his government has allotted a package of Rs two lakh crore for the youth and directly transferred Rs 21,000 crore to the bank accounts of farmers.

"We have also initiated the scheme which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to the senior citizens above 70 years of age. The pace of India's development is such that in these few days, rooftop solar plants have been installed in almost 5 lakh houses. As our forex reserves grew from 650 billion to over 700 billion dollars and Sensex and Nifty registered a growth of 6-7 per cent, we have also planted 90 crore trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Naam' campaign," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi launched 'NDTV World' - the new channel from the NDTV stable - as he inaugurated the two-day NDTV World Summit where he laid out his vision for a developed India by 2047.

Following Prime Minister Modi, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and several other noted personalities from all walks of life will be addressing and discussing key global issues at the key summit.

"If we look at the current events, one thing is common in every discussion. It is a concern related to the future. During Covid pandemic, the concern was how to deal with the global pandemic. Concerns about the global economy also rose in its aftermath. It also facilitated the concerns of inflation, unemployment, along with that of climate change. The wars and conflicts raised the concerns of ruining the global supply chain. Innocent lives have been lost due to the ongoing tensions and conflicts that have become the point of discussions in various global summits," said PM Modi while opening the event.

He pointed out that, even as the world is battling all these issues, India is discussing the 'The Indian Century.'

"In the midst of global instability, India is a ray of hope. It is not that we are not affected by global concerns, but there is a sense of positivity that we feel in India. India has emerged as a beacon of hope," he stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.