October 15: Schools reopen in Telangana from tomorrow!

Telangana schools have a long 14-day Dussehra holiday this year, which also includes the Bathukamma holiday. Starting from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti schools in every district have a holiday until tomorrow. Though a few private schools are open even during the holidays, all government schools are closed for these 14 days.

After the long holidays, schools will finally reopen tomorrow, October 15, in Telangana. Many states have given only 3 - 5 days of holidays, but Telugu states have provided more than ten days. Today, schools and colleges are open in Andhra Pradesh. Still, they are closed in four districts: Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Prakasham due to rain. The government has already given notice that schools will be reopened as usual per schedule according to the respective college timings.

