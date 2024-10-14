October 14: Heavy rains today till afternoon in AP; schools closed here!

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy rains, especially in the coastal and Rayalaseema districts. The weather department has warned that these rains will last for four days from today, October 14 to October 17. In response, the government is taking precautions and setting up control rooms in Tirupati and Nellore.

Widespread rainfall is predicted, with areas like Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, and Palnadu likely to receive light to moderate showers. Shelters are being established for those in need, and fishermen have been warned not to venture out to sea.

According to the latest reports, heavy rains will continue until this afternoon in Andhra Pradesh, and we are expecting waterlogging and floods. Schools in Chittoor, Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasham districts are officially closed today, October 14.

