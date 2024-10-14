October 14: Holiday for schools today here in AP!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh because of the expected low pressures. As reported, AP has been witnessing heavy rains, mainly in a few districts today, October 14. Nellow, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Prakasham districts have had heavy rains since yesterday. The government has warned the public to stay at home and avoid going out. The IMD has given a heavy rain alert from October 14 to October 17.

As a result of this situation, the educational department has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in these four districts. It is known that the Dussehra holidays in Andhra Pradesh ended yesterday and will reopen today. However, the heavy rains and floods have given the government no choice but to open schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, schools have a holiday called the Dussehra holiday, and schools will reopen tomorrow. But the junior colleges are reopened from today without any break after a week of holidays.

Also read: October 14: Holiday for Schools, Colleges?