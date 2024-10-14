Celebrating Hyderabad’s Heritage: 'Other Kohinoors' Documentary Premiere on October 20

Hyderabad, October 14, 2024

Other Kohinoors, the Rocks of Hyderabad, a documentary that has captured the hearts of the city, will be officially released to the public in a grand event on Ocotober 20, 2024 at the Press Club, Hyderabad. This 48-minute documentary, directed and produced by Uma Magal, offers a moving tribute to the unique rocky landscape of Hyderabad, often referred to as the "other Kohinoors." The film explores the city’s rich cultural and historical connection to these natural formations, which are now threatened by urban expansion.

The release event, set for October 20th at 6 PM, promises a grand evening of live performances. Among the highlights is the much-anticipated screening of the film’s opening sequence and the playing of the popular "Song of the Kohinoors"—a rap song that narrates the film in a modern, engaging style. The song, composed by DJ Murthovic and performed by Anuj Gurwara, has struck an emotional chord with audiences, with many calling it a love anthem to Hyderabad.

This film is not just a documentation of Hyderabad’s rocks; it is a cultural movement, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate and protect the city's unique natural heritage. As the film continues to garner attention, the team hopes to inspire a new conversation about sustainable urban development that honors the city’s landscape.

For more details, visit: www.otherkohinoors.com