October 15: Holidays for schools, colleges in AP likely!

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclone will occur from today, October 14, to October 17, in Andhra Pradesh and other states of India. Due to low pressures in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, heavy rains can lead to cyclones with thunderstorms and lightning.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already declared a holiday today in four districts, though the schools just completed their long Dussehra holidays. If this situation continues, there is a high chance the schools will be closed tomorrow, October 15. The government has advised the public

In Telangana, schools are closed today as the Dussehra holidays continue until tomorrow. The junior colleges are reopened as per the schedule. The weather in Telangana is stable, which doesn't disturb normal livelihood.

