BO: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Beats Vijay's GOAT in Just Four Days!

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' Surpasses Vijay's 'G.O.A.T' in Just Four Days!

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film, 'Vettaiyan', has taken the box office by storm, surpassing Vijay's 'G.O.A.T' in just four days! Directed by TJ Gnanavel, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed 'Jai Bhim', 'Vettaiyan' marks Rajinikanth's 170th film.

Released on October 10th, 'Vettaiyan' has received mixed reviews but is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has already crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in just four days, beating Vijay's 'G.O.A.T' in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

In Kerala, 'G.O.A.T' had set a target of ₹31 crores but incurred losses of ₹20 crores. In contrast, 'Vettaiyan' collected ₹12 crores in its first four days, surpassing 'G.O.A.T's full run.

Also read: Shruti Haasan's Sassy Streak

In Telugu states, 'Vettaiyan' opened with a whopping ₹5.20 crores on day one, surpassing 'G.O.A.T's opening day collection of ₹4.17 crores.

With the Dussehra holiday boost, 'Vettaiyan' is heading towards break-even in Telugu states. The film's success has sent shockwaves in the industry, solidifying Rajinikanth's status as the undisputed Thalaiva.

Will 'Vettaiyan' continue its winning streak? Only time will tell!

Also read: Mouni Roy's Elegant White Saree

Box Office Collections:

- Worldwide: ₹200 crores+ (four days)

- Kerala: ₹12 crores (four days)

- Telugu states: ₹20+ crores (four days)



Also read: This Week's OTT Movie Releases (October 14-20)