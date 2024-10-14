This Week's OTT Movie Releases (October 14-20)

This Weeks OTT Movie Releases: 25 New movies and shows Coming Your Way

With the Dussehra festivities now behind us, everyone is back to their routines, and the buzz in theaters has settled. Although several films were released during the festive season, this week doesn’t bring many new theatrical releases—only a few smaller films like Kallu Compound, Veekshanam, and Samudrudu are hitting the screens, but they haven't generated much excitement.

On the OTT front, however, the scenario is quite different, with a whopping 25 movies and web series ready for streaming. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to various platforms from October 14 to 20.

Netflix:

- Mighty Monster Wheels English Series - October 14

- Rachel Bloom English Movie - October 15

- Sweet Bobby English Movie - October 16

- Gundam English Series - October 17

- Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 2 English Series - October 17

- Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives English Series - October 18

- The Man Who Loved UFOs Spanish Movie - October 18

- Woman of the Hour English Movie - October 18

Amazon Prime:

- The Predators of Pittsburgh English Series - October 17

- Cult French Series - October 18

- Kadisi Ulagapor Tamil Movie - October 18

- Laughing Buddha Kannada Movie - October 18

- Snakes and Ladders Telugu Dubbed Series - October 18

- The Devil's Hour Season 2 English Series - October 18

- The Office Australia English Series - October 18

- The Park Maniac Portuguese Movie - October 18

Hotstar:

- Rita Sanyal Hindi Series - October 14

- 1000 Babies Telugu Dubbed Series - October 18

- Rivals English Series - October 18

- Road Diary English Movie - October 18

Jio Cinema:

- Crispy Riste Hindi Movie - October 18

- Happy's Place English Series - October 19

- Hysteria English Movie - October 19

Apple TV+

- Shrinking Season 2 English Series - October 16

BookMyShow:

- Beetlejuice English Movie - October 18

For now, these titles are generating a bit of interest among audiences. Let’s see if there are any surprise releases by the weekend to keep things exciting!

