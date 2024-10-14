Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 13th Oct Highlights , Seetha Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss Dussehra Special: A Celebration of Emotions and Performances

This Dussehra, Bigg Boss presented a special episode filled with festive spirit and entertainment. The episode featured lively dances from heroines, exciting guest appearances, and engaging competitions among the teams. Nagarjuna, dressed in traditional attire, added a touch of elegance to the festivities, while the housemates brought their own vibrant flair.

The episode kicked off with Nagarjuna saving Yashmi and sharing some exciting news: housemates could enter the Infinity Room to make a wish. However, there was a twist—only one member from the OG team could take advantage of this opportunity. When asked who should receive this chance, most members of the Royal team suggested Nabeel. He then entered the Infinity Room, requesting unlimited food to eliminate the hassle of weekly market trips. The suspense surrounding Bigg Boss’s response to this request kept viewers on edge.

Next, a fun task involved preparing and feeding laddu with spoons, which the OG team won. Amrutha took the stage, mesmerizing everyone with a spirited Dandiya performance. Following that, Nagarjuna saved Vishnupriya, and in the second game, the Royal team emerged victorious in a challenge called "Pakado Pakado."

Singer Mangli took the stage, captivating the audience with her mass, love, and devotional songs. She led the housemates in preparing Bathukamma, showcasing Gangavva's beautiful hard work as the Royal team won the third task. The excitement continued with director Srinu Vaitla and actor Gopichand joining the stage for a chat, during which they premiered the trailer for the film "Vishwam."

In the fourth game, aptly named "Dussehra Dosti," the Royal team claimed victory once again. Dimple Hayathi dazzled the audience with her dance performance, and Gangavva was announced as saved. The housemates played another game called "Baat-Paat-Tata," where the Royal team triumphed yet again. Faria Abdullah then energized the atmosphere with her dynamic dance.

Nagarjuna organized an arm wrestling match for the sixth game, where Prerana defeated Hariteja, and Vishnupriya overcame Rohini. In a show of strength, Mehboob beat Nikhil, while Gautam bested Prithvi, leading the OG team to a win in this round. However, the Royal team’s overall success established them as the champions of the evening, earning them the opportunity to become the Mega Chef for the week.

As the episode drew to a close, during nominations, Mehboob saved himself while Seetha faced elimination. This moment was emotionally charged, particularly for Vishnu, who expressed heartfelt wishes for Sita to find a partner as wonderful as her mother. Nabeel received a white heart from the housemates, who admired his sincerity, while Avinash was praised for bringing positive energy into the house.

In a surprising turn, Nikhil, Gautam, and Nayani received black hearts. Nayani humorously remarked on Nikhil's potential as a husband, advising Gautam to not get upset over trivial matters. She also pointed out that despite coming in as a "cry baby," he seemed to be the one shedding tears now. In a touching gesture, Mehboob promised to gift Sita the bike she wished to give to her father, wrapping up the episode on a note of camaraderie and emotions.

This Dussehra special was a beautiful blend of joy, laughter, and heartfelt moments, showcasing the essence of the festival within the Bigg Boss house.

