Fan murder case: Bengaluru court to pronounce order on Darshan's bail plea

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) A Bengaluru court will pronounce its orders on the bail plea of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan on Monday in the fan murder case. The court will also give its orders on the bail petition of Darshan's partner and prime accused Pavithra Gowda and other accused persons.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

Darshan's family and fans are hopeful that the court will grant him bail after being in jail for four months. Presently, Darshan is in the Ballary jail. He was shifted here following the surfacing of photos of royal treatment to him at the Bengaluru Central Prison. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The 57th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) is likely to give its orders by noon. Sources explain that the family of Darshan is all set to bring him in a special helicopter to Bengaluru from Ballary, if he is given bail.

Famous criminal lawyer C.V. Nagesh had appeared for Darshan and dubbed the police charges as planted. He even dubbed the investigation a classic failure and compared the charges in the charge sheet to the story of Arabian Nights.

He highlighted that there was a deliberate delay in conducting a postmortem of the dead body of Renukaswamy and recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

Counsel Nagesh had highlighted that he was placing his arguments for the acquittal of Darshan but was making submissions to get bail in the case to Darshan.

The Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar, known for handling high-profile cases, had vehemently argued that the bail petition of Darshan should not be accepted.

He had rebutted the arguments against the police investigation and submitted before the court how Darshan in his statement had confessed to the kicking on the chest of Renukaswamy.

Counsel also referred to the incident as Darshan's "Rakth Charitra" and also stated that he was aware of the conspiracy to kidnap Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

The police had submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.