November 7: Holiday for schools, colleges in Delhi for Chhat Puja

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced November 7 as a public holiday in the capital for Chhath Puja, a major Hindu festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The decision was made based on a request by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who asked the chief minister to declare a holiday for the festival.

Importance and Rituals of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a sun god-worshipping festival, wherein an individual follows a strict routine for four days. Some of the activities are Sannyas, or the practice of fasting; prayer towards the rising and setting sun; holy bathing; and meditation while standing in water. For the people of Purvanchal, this festival has held immense importance, and they will now be able to celebrate it with grandeur and show on account of this public holiday declared by the government.

The Delhi government has declared a holiday on November 7 for the festival, Atishi said in greeting the decision on X or Twitter. She presented before me her signed order which reads, "Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare November 7, 2024, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja."

Preparations for Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has also planned to set up 1000 "model ghats" for the festival, with Chief Minister Atishi stating that they would be constructed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies to enable Chhath Puja devotees to celebrate it fully.

मुझे यह बताते हुए ख़ुशी है कि दिल्ली सरकार ने फ़ैसला लिया है कि 7 नवम्बर को छठ के त्यौहार की छुट्टी होगी, कि सभी पूर्वांचली भाई-बहन धूम-धाम से छठ का त्यौहार मना सकें pic.twitter.com/YvQCU5FDbb — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 1, 2024

