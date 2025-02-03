Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Delhi on February 5 for Elections

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, scheduled for February 5, 2025, there is widespread anticipation regarding school closures on polling day. Parents and students are keenly awaiting an official announcement from the Delhi government or the education department concerning the suspension of classes.

The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting set for February 8. To facilitate voter participation, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has declared a public holiday for all central government offices, industries, and shops in Delhi on Election Day.

Traditionally, schools and colleges serving as polling stations also remain closed on election day, with some even closing a day earlier to accommodate election preparations. For instance, Jamia Millia Islamia's school department has already announced a holiday on both February 4 and 5 due to the elections.

Additionally, the Office of the District Election Officer for South West Delhi recently directed the Deputy Director of Education to organize a 'Prabhat Rally' for students in various schools within the district. The rally was scheduled for today at 9 a.m.

While educational institutions will remain closed on February 5, essential services, including hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, will continue to operate as usual. Public transport, including metro services, will function at regular hours to facilitate voter movement to polling booths.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official notifications from the Delhi government or local education authorities, as further instructions regarding election-related closures may be issued in the coming days.