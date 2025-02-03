Genelia D’Souza makes a sweet confession on 13th anniversary with Riteish

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Genelia D’Souza recently celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh.

She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to mark the special occasion. In her post, Genelia expressed her love and gratitude, confessing that while she is usually a planner, Riteish is the one exception in her life that she never planned.

On Monday, the 'Force 2' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of their romantic photos alongside a note that read, “Confession : I’m usually a planner but there’s one amazing exception = You @riteishd ( the only thing in my life that I have never planned) New Love is sparkly True Love is fireworks But ours is my favourite everything Happy Anniversary my partner in crime, my forever home and the reason I laugh, smile and feel alive #13andcounting #myfavouriteeverything.”

Last year, D’Souza posted a hilarious video of her and Riteish to mark their 12th wedding anniversary and captioned the post, “My Dearest Navra, This reel is pretty much us Me - constantly wanting something from you You -doing exactly the opposite Me - totally upset You - Have no clue what went wrong… He he he But that’s love I guess - always sticking together, always building something special, never giving up and Always being each other’s constant I Love you @riteishd #youarestuckwithmeforlife Happy Anniversary Love.”

In the images, Genelia and Riteish look madly in love as they strike romantic poses. In one photo, the actress is seen sharing a warm hug with her actor husband.

After nine years of dating, the couple got married on February 3, 2012. They made their debut together in 2003 with the film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" and quickly fell in love. For the unversed, while Riteish is a Maharashtrian Hindu, his wife, Genelia D’Souza, is a Mangalorean Catholic. Their wedding celebrations beautifully blended the traditions of both religions, from the pre-wedding bash to the ceremony itself.

Genelia and Riteish became parents for the first time on November 25, 2014, with the birth of their son, Riaan. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in 2016.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.