Rubina Dilaik brings out her inner ‘desi girl’ in Indian ensemble

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik flaunted her “desi” side as she looked every inch gorgeous in a mustard-hued Indian ensemble.

Rubina took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures of herself dressed in a mustard coloured traditional kurta set with delicate pearls, embroidered flowers, lace trims at the hemline and sleeves.

For the caption, she wrote: “Desi Girl” along with a heart emoticon.

Rubina always brings her best fashion foot forward on social media. Just a few days ago, she posted a picture of herself wearing an aquamarine coloured dress paired with a jacket.

For the caption, she wrote: “Month of love its (heart emoji) is… Hi #february (sic).”

Currently, Rubina can be seen on the second season of the popular reality show "Laughter Chefs", where she has teamed up with singer Rahul Vaidya. For the unversed, the two were last seen together in another reality show, "Bigg Boss 14".

The latest season of "Laughter Chefs" will see some new faces like Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Rubina, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth, along with some familiar faces such as Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah and Rahul Vaidya. "Laughter Chefs Season 2" premiered on January 25 this year.

The last season of the show featured Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani, flaunting their culinary skills. With the previous season being such a huge success.

Talking about the actress, she married her longtime beau Abhinav Shukla, an actor, in 2018. When she had entered the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 14”, the two had talked about how they wanted to walk their separate ways. In 2023, the couple welcomed twin girls whom they have named Jeeva and Edhaa.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

