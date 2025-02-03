Waqf Bill: All complaints, amendments have been included, says Pal; dismisses Oppn claims

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, responded to the Opposition's concerns on Monday regarding the committee's meetings and the Bill’s progress and said that all complaints and amendments have been included.

In reaction to comments by leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Sanjay Singh, who criticised the government for not addressing their concerns, Pal dismissed these claims, calling them baseless.

Speaking about the ongoing deliberations, Pal clarified, "The Opposition's statements regarding the JPC meetings and the board are entirely unnecessary. They are making frivolous claims. Regarding the allegations from Owaisi and Sanjay Singh that the government is not listening to them, I want to make it clear that all the complaints and amendments they submitted in writing have been included in the discussions."

Pal also mentioned that the next meeting of the JPC will be scheduled by the Lok Sabha Speaker. "The Speaker will decide when the next meeting will take place, and the Chairman has already been informed about this. The report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be presented once the Speaker includes it in the agenda," he added.

Additionally, Pal clarified that the report would not be presented immediately. "No, the report is not being presented today. When the Speaker places it on the agenda, we will present our report based on the JPC Waqf framework," he said, addressing speculation that the report might be released today.

"It is a correction and for the betterment. Once it is presented, people will see that a very good decision has been brought by the government," said Pal.

He also said that "just as the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir brought peace and development, similarly, the Waqf law will benefit minorities."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, remains a contentious issue, with the Opposition accusing the government of sidelining their views.

