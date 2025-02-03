February 2025 Telugu Movies OTT Release Dates and Platforms

February 2025 is going to be an electrifying time of the year, as several blockbuster Telugu cinema movies are prepared for their respective OTT launches.

Game Changer:

This is the second film featuring this super-hit Ram Charan- Kiara Advani combination to hit the small screen. Its release is supposed to make plenty of noise over the OTTs. The maker of this OTT film, Game Changer, is reputed director S. Shankar, Game Changer is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language political action film that promises to bring a thrilling cinematic experience. The movie boasts of a stellar cast, featuring Ram Charan in dual roles, along with an ensemble of talented actors including Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. Game Changer will be available on Prime Video on February 14, 2025.

Daaku Maharaaj: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Period Action Drama

One of the other most expected releases is Daaku Maharaaj, a period action drama movie set to be released in 2025, based on the Indian Telugu language. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, this film features an ensemble cast. Along with Nandamuri Balakrishna, it has Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Ravi Kishan in its crew. Daaku Maharaaj will premiere through Netflix on February 9, 2025.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Venkatesh's Action Comedy Film

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a much-anticipated 2025 Indian Telugu-language action comedy film. Coming from the genius director Anil Ravipudi, it is a production of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie has a star-studded cast including a talented Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh. Sankranthiki Vasthunam will be directly available on Zee5 in February.

Kobali: Crime-Revenge Thriller

A crime-revenge thriller Kobali is an upcoming movie that promises to deliver a riveting experience on the big screen. Talented Syamala, Rocky Singh, Venkat, and Tarun Rohith have been part of this impressive ensemble cast. Kobali will be streaming from 4th February 2025, on Disney + Hotstar.

Other Releases

Other releases in February 2025 are:

Taj: Divided by Blood on ZEE5,

The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar

Scoop will premiere on Netflix

Jubilee will be seen on Prime Video

With such a diverse lineup of movies, February 2025 promises to be an exciting month for Telugu cinema fans.

