November 6: Holiday for Schools, Offices or Not?

Notably, the Telangana government has made it official that November 6, 2024, is the date on which the intensive household survey will begin across the state. Schools will be only half-day for three weeks on account of this.

There is no official word announcing November 6 as a school and office holiday; rather schools will open due to this new half-day schedule to operate from 9 am to 1 pm.

Schools in Telangana will be on half-day from November 6 to November 27 and teachers will conduct the household survey during the remaining hours. Offices will work normally without any declared holiday.

In many states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and West Bengal, November 7 is a public holiday. But in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, there are no official announcements on tomorrow's holiday.

