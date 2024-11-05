Starting November 6, Half Day Schools in Telangana for 3 Weeks!

The Telangana government has announced that all the government schools in the state will function for only one session, from 9 am to 1 pm, for three weeks from November 6, 2024. This has been done to facilitate the participation of teachers in the intensive household survey being conducted by the state government.

Including around 80,000 employees such as teachers, tahsildars, Mandal Educational Officers, and others it aims to collect data concerning caste, social status, educational background, economic and employment, and political status.

The orders issued by the School Education Department report that elementary school teachers, headmasters and other non-teaching personnel would be surveyed. Close to 40,000 teaching personnel would participate in this exercise.

