BJP backtracks: Will support Shiv Sena nominee Sarvankar not MNS in Mahim

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) In a major turnaround, the BJP on Tuesday declared that the party will support the Shiv Sena nominee Sada Sarvankar in Mahim constituency and not the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Amit Thackeray who is the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

The BJP’s move comes after Sarvankar remained adamant despite repeated calls to withdraw his candidature in favour of Amit Thackeray.

Sarvankar’s decision to fight the elections has left the BJP with no option but to support him in adherence to the alliance dharma.

Further, the BJP’s move for the moment has stopped its efforts to bring the MNS into the Mahayuti or extend its support to the MNS in a few other seats to checkmate the Shiv Sena UBT in particular and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in general.

With Sarvankar, who is a three-term legislator, the Mahim constituency will witness a triangular contest as he is pitted against the MNS nominee Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant.

“As far as the Mahayuti is concerned, the issue of Mahim constituency is over. Now, Sada Sarvankar is the Mahayuti’s candidate and we will work for his victory. However, if the leaders of Mahayuti partners including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP take a different decision after due discussion then it will be a different story,” said Shelar.

Shelar’s statement has brought cheers in the Sada Sarvankar camp as it now hopes to also garner votes from non-Marathi voters especially Jain, Gujarati and others.

The BJP’s move to change its stand comes after Raj Thackeray had launched blistering attacks against the Mahayuti on Monday and also targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for joining hands with NCP chief Ajit Pawar in the government despite his criticism against him after his rebellion.

It was Shelar along with a slew of leaders including Devendra Fadnavis and party legislators Prasad Lad and Nitesh Rane who were at the forefront to argue that the Mahayuti should support Amit Thackeray in Mahim especially because the MNS chief Raj Thackeray had extended his support to the Mahayuti during the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held several meetings with Sarvankar seeking his views but the latter was reluctant to withdraw his nomination as he cited that MNS was not a part of the Mahayuti and his withdrawal would help the Shiv Sena (UBT) in a big way.

Amid mounting pressure from the BJP, the Chief Minister left the decision to Sarvankar and the Shiv Sainiks from Mahim constituency.

Thereafter, Sarvankar sought a meeting with Raj Thackeray on Monday before the time for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 P.M.

However, after Raj Thackeray’s refusal to meet him, Sarvankar declared that he would contest from Mahim.

Sarvankar during his meeting with the Chief Minister yesterday said he has explained his stand to him.

“Even if I withdraw, there is no chance that Amit Thackeray will be elected. This I brought to the CM’s notice,” he added.

Sarvankar had pleaded with the Chief Minister that he should not become a victim as his victory was crucial in increasing the Mahayuti’s tally.

Sarvankar had also appealed to Raj Thackeray not to do injustice to him to support a common Shiv Sainik.

“I had thought of withdrawing from Mahim constituency on a condition that MNS should withdraw candidates so that more Mahayuti nominees win the elections. In some seats MNS has shown its willingness. However, I am saying that Amitji should be elected after I withdraw my nomination,” said Sarvankar.

“If I withdraw my nomination a third party (Shiv Sena-UBT) will benefit,” he added.

He claimed that grassroots BJP workers are with him and they will support him.

