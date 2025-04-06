UK's Labour Party suspends MP over allegation of rape, child sex offences

London, April 6 (IANS) UK's ruling Labour Party announced that it had suspended its Member of Parliament Dan Norris after being arrested on suspicion of rape, child sex offences, child abduction and misconduct in a public office, according to local media reports.

Norris is currently the Mayor of the West of England as well as an MP. The suspension means Norris, the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, is also understood to have had the party whip suspended, meaning he is not able to sit as a Labour MP in the House of Commons.

"Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest. We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing," said a party spokesman confirming his arrest on Saturday night.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was investigating a series of allegations against a man in his sixties.

It stated that "most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s," adding that it was also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.

"In December 2024, we received a referral from another police force relating to alleged non-recent child sex offences having been committed against a girl," said Avon and Somerset Police in a statement.

"Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s but we're also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s. An investigation, led by officers within Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and at an early stage," the statement added.

"The victim is being supported and given access to any specialist help or support she needs."

"A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office," it reads.

"He's been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue. This is an active and sensitive investigation, so we'd respectfully ask people not to speculate on the circumstances so our enquiries can continue unhindered," the statement further said.

According to earlier media reports, such an issue in the parliamentary Labour Party has blighted Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first months in office, with one MP already stepping down after being sentenced for assault.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.