April 7: Holiday for Schools or Not?

As heavy rain continues to affect multiple states in India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal, many are wondering if schools will remain open on April 7. The weather has caused waterlogging in several areas, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, leading to disruptions in daily life and creating safety concerns for commuters.

The rain, which followed the Sri Rama Navami celebrations on April 6, has made things uncertain. While the festivities have ended, the weather alert remains in place. There are concerns about the worsening weather conditions in the coming days, and public safety is at risk. If the weather conditions continue to deteriorate, the government may declare a holiday for schools on April 7 to ensure the safety of students.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will make an announcement soon if any changes are required. In the event of school closures, parents and students are advised to stay informed by keeping an eye on official updates.

Until then, it is not yet confirmed if April 7 will be a holiday for schools. Citizens are urged to follow all safety guidelines issued by local authorities and take necessary precautions during this weather situation.

Stay safe and continue to monitor any updates regarding school closures or other weather-related changes.