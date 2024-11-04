November 2024 School Holidays in Hyderabad: 5 Days Closure!

School Holidays in Hyderabad for November 2024

November is going to be a relatively quiet month for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, with only five holidays scheduled. This is a significant decrease from last month's 16 holidays, which included a 13-day Dasara vacation .

List of Holidays in November:

November 3: Sunday

November 10: Sunday

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (general holiday)

November 16: Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (optional holiday)

November 17: Sunday

November 24: Sunday

The Telangana government has declared November 15 as a general holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, while some schools may also observe November 16 as a holiday for the birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri .

It's worth noting that last month's holidays were followed by Summative Assessment (SA) 1 exams, which took place from October 21 to 28. This month's shorter holiday list should give students a chance to focus on their studies without too many breaks.